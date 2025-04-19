Araghchi: Technical And Expert Negotiations Will Begin In Oman From Wednesday

Iran and the United States will begin having experts meet to discuss details of a possible deal over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, the top Iranian diplomat said Saturday.

According to Mehr News Agency, the Iranian Foreign Minister made the statement following the conclusion of the second round of indirect negotiations with the US delegation in Rome.

“The talks were held in a constructive environment and I can say that is moving forward,” Araghchi told Iranian state television. “I hope that we will be in a better position after the technical talks.”

He added, “This time, we succeeded to reach a better understanding about a sort of principles and aims.”