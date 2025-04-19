Sheikh Qassem: We Will Fight Whoever Wants to Disarm Hezbollah

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem indicated that the Resistance is a reaction to the occupation, which is grabbing the land and expanding to impose a fait accompli, adding that this happens when the state is incapable of defending the citizens and territories.

In a speech via Al-Manar TV aimed at tackling the defense strategy and latest developments, Sheikh Qassem maintained that Hezbollah believes in the Resistance from the religious and the national perspectives of liberating the occupied territories.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that ‘Israel’ is an expansionist entity that is not confined to occupying Palestine, adding that the Israeli ambitions include controlling entire Lebanon.

The Resistance in Lebanon made great and significant achievements in face of the Israeli occupation which would not have ended without the resistance, according to Hezbollah Secretary General.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that, during the recent war, the Resistance fighters legendarily managed to prevent the Israeli occupation forces, backed by the US and international support, from advancing into Litani River despite the heavy sacrifices.

Sheikh Naim Qassem’s speech via Al-Manar on Lebanon’s defense strategy (April 18, 2025).

The outcome of the war cannot be measured by the number of buildings destroyed, but through the enemy’s goals frustrated by the resistance fighters, according to Sheikh Qassem.

The Zionist entity wants Hezbollah disarm because it is planning to control entire Lebanon in order to build new settlements and naturalize the displaced Palestinians, Sheikh Qassem said.

‘Israel’ wants Lebanon to be weak in order to carry out its schemes, his eminence pointed out.

Sheikh Qassem indicated that Hezbollah is giving the diplomatic ways an opportunity that is not open, noting that the Israeli enemy has violated the ceasefire 2700 times, including air raids, killings, etc.

Those who think that Hezbollah is weak are delusional, Sheikh Qassem said, adding that the Resistance is not afraid of anything because it relies on God and the most honorable people.

Hezbollah has many options which will resort to at the appropriate time to face the Israeli violations, which are backed by the United States and will not last longer, Sheikh Qassem affirmed.

Sheikh Qassem added that the first problem in Lebanon is the Israeli occupation, pointing out that expelling it is a priority for the noble people in Lebanon.

“Some discordant voices in Lebanon portrait the resistance as the main cause of the problem.”

Those who call for Hezbollah disarm in Lebanon are serving the Israeli interests, and this is a strife that will not take place , Sheikh Qassem maintained.

The Israeli enemy with its entire army failed to disarm Hezbollah, according to Sheikh Qassem who added, “We will not let anyone disarm the Resistance.”

This weapon is what liberated the occupied territories and defended the country, Sheikh Qassem emphasized.

Sheikh Qassem underlined that Hezbollah will fight any those who plan to disarm the Resistance just as it confronted ‘Israel’.

Sheikh Qassem quoted Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr as saying that holding the weapons to defend the nation is a duty.

His eminence reiterated allegiance to the vow of the Martyr Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah regarding defending the Resistance weaponry.

The text of the ceasefire agreement stipulates that its implementation is limited to the area, South of Litani River, according to Sheikh Qassem.

His eminence recalled that the UN Resolution 1701 imposes on the Israeli enemy to withdraw from all the Lebanese territories and stop its aggression.

Dialogue

Hezbollah Secretary General asserted that discussing the defense strategy requires benefiting from all the national strengths, away from any Israeli aggression or pressure.

Hezbollah may never accept to discuss the defense strategy via the media outlets, adding that, after the Israeli withdrawal, the halt of the Zionist aggression, the release of the Lebanese prisoners, and the start of the reconstruction project, President Jospeh Aoun can call for the dialogue, according to Sheikh Qassem.

His eminence maintained that Hezbollah has fully committed to the agreement, adding: “Let ‘Israel’ fulfill its part, and let the Lebanese State fulfill its part”

“The Defense strategy is not about disarming the resistance, but rather it’s a discussion of the diplomatic, economic, and military levels of an integrated defense policy.”

Sheikh Qassem called on the government to put the issue of reconstruction on its agenda and develop a plan for it.

Sheikh Qassem called on the Lebanese officials to reject the US dictates, vowing readiness to support any governmental decision to face the Zionist occupation militarily.

Miscellaneous

Elsewhere, Sheikh Qassem affirmed Hezbollah rejection of the US hegemony that sponsors the cancer gland, ‘Israel’, adding that the American