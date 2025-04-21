Health Ministry: 15 Citizens Martyred & Injured In Shu’ub Market By US Aggression

Ministry of Health and Environment announced the death and injury of 15 citizens as a result of the US aggression targeting the popular market in the Farwa neighborhood in the Shu’ub district of the capital, Sana’a.

