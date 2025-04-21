US aggression On The Capital, Sana’a

US aggression aircraft launched a series of raids on the capital, Sanaa, coinciding with explosions that echoed throughout the area.

A local source said that US-led coalition aircraft launched two airstrikes on the Attan area of ​​the capital, Sana’a, while explosions echoed throughout the area, coinciding with intense warplane flights.

The coalition also targeted a sanitation project in the Asr area of ​​the Ma’in district, and civil defense teams rushed to the scene.