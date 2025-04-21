Yemeni Parliament Condemns US Massacre In Farwah Neighborhood in Sana’a

The Yemeni Parliament on Monday strongly condemned the horrific and brutal massacre committed by US aggression forces in the Farwah neighborhood and popular market in Shu’ub District of the capital, Sana’a.

In a statement, the Parliament denounced the US bombing of residential areas and civilian markets, labeling such acts as war crimes and crimes against humanity that will not be subject to any statute of limitations

The statement affirmed that the continued violations and massacres carried out by the American enemy against Yemeni civilians will not deter the Yemeni people from from supporting Palestine.

The Parliament also warned of the risk of the criminal American escalation that targets civilians, civilian infrastructure, and the resources of the Yemeni people

Furthermore, the Parliament condemned the international community’s inaction, holding the United Nations, the Security Council, and global institutions fully accountable for their silence on US-Israeli war crimes against civilians in Palestine and Yemen.