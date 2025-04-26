Two Injured In Taiz As Mercenaries’ Shell Hits Water Well

Two citizens were injured in Taiz Governorate on Friday evening due to a mortar shell fired by militants loyal to the Saudi-led aggression mercenaries.

According to local sources, the shell hit one of the water wells in the Al-Jabalayn area of Maqbanah district while shepherds were watering their livestock, leaving two wounded.

The wounded were identified as Abduh Fayid Farhan Ahmed (40) and Islah Ghaleb Farhan Ahmed (30).

The sources confirmed that their injuries were severe, and they were transferred to a hospital in the Al-Huban area for treatment.