FM Meets UNICEF Regional Director For Middle East & North Africa

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Jamal Amer met on Wednesday with Regional Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the Middle East and North Africa, Edouard Beigbeder and his accompanying delegation.

In the meeting, attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Ismail al-Mutawakel, Minister Amer expressed the Government of Change and Construction’s appreciation for the humanitarian role played by UNICEF in supporting the health sector amid the exceptional circumstances facing the Republic of Yemen.

He stressed that the health situation is deteriorating as a result of the ongoing comprehensive blockade for ten years, and the suffering has been exacerbated by the barbaric US aggression, which has committed war crimes and targeted all civilian facilities without exception, including the ports of Hodeida and the denial of entry of ships.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs called on the UNICEF Regional Director to convey a message to the UN Secretary-General to rescind his unfair decision to suspend humanitarian work in Sa’ada province. This decision, which is biased and targets a specific province, is inconsistent with the international and humanitarian standing of the UN Secretary-General.

For his part, the UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa affirmed UNICEF’s appreciation for the important role and support provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates to the work of international organizations operating in Yemen.

He indicated that the purpose of his current visit to Yemen was to review the activities and projects implemented by UNICEF, particularly in the field of healthcare, which covers more than 3,200 health centers.