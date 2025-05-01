Sallam Condemns STC Militias’ Attacks On Peaceful Protesters In Aden

The governor of Aden province on Wednesday condemned continued violations against demonstrators demanding the provision of electricity, committed by UAE-backed factions in the city.

Tariq Sallam, the governor of Aden in the Government of Change and Construction , criticized the UAE-backed militias for repression, arrests, and force used to prevent peaceful protests. He considered this a crime and a clear violation of citizens’ rights.

He cited the city’s economic situation as a result of the Saudi-led aggression coalition’s destructive policies and the collapse of the local currency exchange rate.

The governor accused the aggression coalition of pursuing a policy of systematic destruction and starvation of the residents of Aden and the rest of the southern provinces as a means of controlling these areas, with the aim of humiliating southern citizens and plundering their wealth, which should have benefited the people who have suffered injustice and oppression for years.

Sallam warned against the continuation of these practices, citing the growing popular awareness of citizens’ desire to end the coalition’s dominance.