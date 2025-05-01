Three People Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Vehicle In Southern Lebanon

Three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle near the town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon on Thursday.

The Lebanese News Agency reported that an Israeli military vehicle launched an attack on a pickup truck collecting scrap metal between the towns of Mays al-Jabal and Blida, killing a Lebanese citizen and two Syrians.

On October 8, 2023, Israeli occupation forces waged an aggression against Lebanon that turned into a full-scale war on September 23, 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 martyrs and nearly 17,000 wounded, in addition to the displacement of about 1.4 million people.

The occupation did not commit to the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah which came into effect on November 27, as the Israeli occupation army did not withdraw from all the Lebanese positions it occupied as stipulated in the agreement, and continues to carry out strikes on Lebanese territory in flagrant violation of the agreement.

Since the ceasefire, the Israeli occupation army has committed at least 2,768 violations, leaving at least 195 martyrs and 486 wounded, according to official Lebanese figures.