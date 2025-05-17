YemenExtra

The Israeli enemy continued on Saturday its attacks on South Lebanon in violation of the national sovereignty and the ceasefire agreement based on the UN Resolution 1701.

The ceasefire sponsor states, the US and France, in addition to the United Nations have failed or abstained from deterring the Zionist violations since it took effect on November 27, 2024.

An Israeli drone targeted a car on Zrariyeh highway in the southern city of Tyre, killing the driver and destroying the vehicle, Al-Manar Website reported, citing its reporter.

Al-Manar reporter indicated that medics rushed into the scene in order to carry the martyr into the close hospitals, adding that firefighters also extinguished the blaze caused by the raid on the car. The Lebanese military units also arrived to follow up and start the probe into the Zionist aggression.

Two Zionist air raids had earlier targeted a previously raided hangar in Aita Al-Shaab town where an Israeli glider threw a bomb on a prefabricated room as well.

In the context of the Zionist attacks, an Israeli glider also threw a bomb on an agricultural tractor in the town of Al-Dhahira. The enemy forces also targeted Khallet Al-Alamana in the town of Markaba with two phosphorus shells, sparking fires in the area.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on a number of fishermen in the town of Naqoura.

