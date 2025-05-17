Millions Of Yemenis March In Solidarity With Palestine

Millions of Yemeni people took to the streets in the Yemeni capital Sana’a, and many other provinces in solidarity with Palestine under the slogan “With Gaza… Confronting the Crimes of Genocide and Starvation”.

The protesters raised Yemeni and Palestinian flags, banners of freedom rejecting American policy in the region, and signs expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the Zionist aggression and massacres against the people of Gaza.

They praised the military operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces this week, which targeted Lod Airport with a number of hypersonic missiles, calling for more devastating strikes against the enemy until it stops its aggression and siege on Gaza.

They sent messages of loyalty “from the Land of Coffee to the Land of Olives,” affirming the Yemeni people’s readiness to sacrifice and their steadfast support for the oppressed Palestinian people in their struggle against the American-Zionist enemy.

The demonstrators condemned Arab inaction in the face of what is happening to the people of Gaza, who are now dying of hunger and thirst, while Gulf rulers give trillions of dollars to Trump—a partner in the Zionist war of extermination against the besieged Strip.

A statement was issued by the millions gathered, affirming their unwavering and honorable stance and pledging to continue weekly mass protests tirelessly in solidarity with the oppressed Muslim Palestinian people.

The statement addressed the Palestinian people in general and the people of Gaza in particular on the anniversary of the Nakba (Catastrophe), saying: “Through your jihad in the path of God, your patience, your unparalleled steadfastness, and your persistence, you are preventing the repetition of the Nakba. With these immortal stances, you stand as an obstacle before the Zionist enemy and protect the Arab and Islamic nations from similar catastrophes befalling other countries.”

It added: “We stand with you and by your side. With our trust in God and our jihad for His sake, the Nakba will not be repeated—God willing—and instead, God’s inevitable promise of the downfall of the oppressive entity will be fulfilled.”

The statement also denounced the visit of the criminal Trump, “who arrogantly and boastfully toured some Gulf capitals while the Zionist enemy escalated its crimes in Gaza—killing, besieging, and starving its people,” emphasizing that “Trump is the primary partner of the Zionists in these crimes.”

It condemned “Trump’s collection of unprecedented amounts of wealth from Arab and Muslim nations to provide massive support to the war criminals of the enemy entity, enabling them to exterminate the Palestinian people and kill Arabs and Muslims.”

It renewed the call for an economic boycott of the enemies—a duty no Muslim is exempt from—as well as the organization of demonstrations and protests.