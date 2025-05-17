Mujahideen Movement Blesses Yemeni Bombing Of Depth Of Zionist Enemy

Mujahideen Movement praised the new Yemeni strike, in which the Mujahideen Armed Forces’ Mujahideen pounded the depths of the Israeli enemy entity, terrifying herds of settlers and forcing millions of them to take shelter.

The Mujahideen Movement said in a statement that the new qualitative targeting is an extension of the steadfast and authentic position of the Yemeni people, and confirms the determination of Yemen and its Mujahideen leadership to support the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza and to continue imposing an air and sea blockade on the usurping entity.

It added that the Palestinian people will never forget the authentic position of Yemen’s leadership, people, and army, who have remained steadfast in their support during a time of collapse, downfall, and failure.

The Mujahideen Movement called on the peoples of the nation to overcome their silence and helplessness and follow in Yemen’s footsteps in defending the nation’s sanctities and the pure blood being shed in Palestine.