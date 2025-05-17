Yemenia Flight Lands At Sana’a airport

Today, a Yemenia flight landed at Sana’a International Airport after days of suspension due to the direct Israeli aggression on the airport.

Airport Director Khaled Al-Shaif told 26 September Net that the flight arrived from Amman Airport carrying 138 passengers and will depart to the same destination with 160 passengers.

Following the Israeli aggression, the airport witnessed intensive work around the clock to complete maintenance and rehabilitation work at Sana’a Airport, making it ready to resume civilian flights.

The airport was rehabilitated by dedicated national cadres who were able to complete the restoration, maintenance, and technical and engineering works within a short period of time, including the airport’s various terminals and the runway.

They demonstrated high efficiency and the ability to overcome challenges under difficult circumstances.