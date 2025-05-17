Zionist Aggression Kills, Injures 10 Citizens Yemen In Hodeida

The Ministry confirmed in a statement that one citizen was martyred and three others were injured in the Zionist aggression on the port of Salif. Six citizens were injured in the port of Hodeida, according to a preliminary toll.

The Ministry condemned in the strongest terms the blatant Israeli aggression on Yemen and the targeting of vital facilities, civilian facilities, and infrastructure, considering it a full-fledged war crime that violates all international and humanitarian laws, norms, and conventions.