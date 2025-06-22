Iran Launches The 20th Wave Of ” True Promise 3″ Operation On Zionist Enemy

Early Sunday morning, the 20th wave of Operation True Promise 3 against the Zionist entity was launched with the launch of a swarm of missiles.

The Iranian Mehr News Agency reported that the 20th wave of Operation True Promise 3 against the Zionist entity was launched a short while ago, using missiles, following the US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a new wave of attacks on military targets and industrial centers affiliated with the Zionist entity’s military industry.

According to a IRGC statement, there is a growing trend of impact-oriented missile operations against military targets and military industries.

The brave personnel of Iran’s armed forces responded to the Zionist entity’s brutal attack by launching missiles from various sites, utilizing their high defensive capabilities and full readiness.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly emphasized that they will respond firmly to any adventurism by the Zionist entity.