In a new admission of the strategic shift imposed by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, conceded the impact of Yemen’s long-range strikes on the usurping entity—confirming that Israel never anticipated Yemen possessing missiles with a 2,000 km range capable of striking deep into Israeli territory.

Speaking to Hebrew media today, Monday, the Israeli minister said:

“We did not know that the Yemenis were manufacturing missiles against us with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers,”

an admission that lays bare the surprise and disarray within Israel.

This acknowledgment came just hours after the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a new joint operation targeting several strategic sites inside the occupied Palestinian territories—Lod Airport, the Ashkelon power station, and Ashdod Port—with three hypersonic missiles, in addition to hitting Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) Port with eight unmanned drones.

Precision Strikes… and Interceptor Failures

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, affirmed that Yemeni missiles and drones struck their targets with high precision, while Israel’s air-defense systems failed to intercept them—testament to the qualitative superiority and rapid technological advancement of Yemen’s military arsenal.

He explained that these operations form part of Yemen’s legitimate response to the ongoing U.S.–Israeli aggression against our Palestinian people in Gaza, and underline the Republic of Yemen’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and its determination to confront the occupying entity.

Brig. Gen. Saree also reiterated that Yemen is now fully prepared for any future confrontation, possessing the capability to thwart any aggressive maneuvers or attempts to break its naval blockade of the occupier’s ports.

Yemen’s Deterrence Equation: Direct Messages to Tel Aviv and Washington

Israel’s increasingly frequent statements—pouring in since the start of the Gaza onslaught—reveal the depth of the disruption caused by Yemen’s frontline role in the conflict. Once assumed weak, Yemen has become a formidable force in regional calculations, able to enforce blockades, launch precise attacks, and exhaust the enemy on multiple fronts—from the Red Sea to the very heart of Israel.

Smotrich’s admission is not a trivial confession but a clear indicator that Israel’s vaunted security shield is unraveling. It demonstrates that Yemen’s target bank now includes highly sensitive sites within Israel—sites once considered out of reach or impregnable.

Enemy Installations Under Fire… Economic Pillars Crumbling

Strikes on Lod Airport, the Ashkelon power station, Ashdod Port, and Eilat were neither random nor symbolic. They constituted focused blows against the enemy’s economic and infrastructural lifelines—arteries of energy and commerce—amplifying the financial and security costs of their aggression, and signaling that Yemen’s fight is no longer purely defensive but one of breaking the enemy’s balance.

Yemen: The Rock on Which Zionist and American Ambitions Shatter

With U.S.–Israeli efforts unable to halt Yemen’s operations, Tel Aviv finds itself more besieged than ever. Despite years of assault and blockade, Yemen proves day after day that its revolutionary, Qur’an-inspired resolve can enforce its own strategic equation—and that the era of Zionist-American dominance is over.

What unfolds today is more than support for Gaza—it marks the beginning of a strategic transformation spearheaded by Sana’a within the Resistance Axis: that any aggression against the Ummah will be met with unrelenting response, and that Palestine stands never alone.

