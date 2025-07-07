Yemen Confronts Zionist Aggression… Freedom-Loving Peoples Worldwide Declare Solidarity

In fresh confirmation of the legitimacy of Yemen’s stance and its right to defend the Ummah’s causes, waves of condemnation have poured in from freedom-loving forces and resistance movements throughout the region and the world. They denounced the treacherous Zionist airstrikes carried out at dawn today against several vital installations in al-Hudaydah Governorate—including al-Hudaydah Port, Ras Isa, al-Salif, and the central power station at Ras Katheeb.

Despite the atrocity of these attacks, the Yemeni people and their Armed Forces have once again demonstrated their steadfastness and deterrent capability, affirming that Yemen will remain at the forefront of confronting the U.S.–Zionist project in the region.

In a powerful message to the enemy, the Yemeni Armed Forces have today executed a precision operation deep within Zionist-held territory in retaliation for the ongoing aggression.

Yemeni Response: Precision Strikes and Sinking of a Blockade-Breaching Vessel

In response to the Zionist attacks, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a precision operation against key targets in the occupied territories—Lod Airport, Ashdod Port, the Ashkelon power station, and Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) Port—using eleven missiles and an unmanned drone, achieving direct hits while Israel’s air defenses failed to intercept.

Simultaneously, Yemen’s naval forces struck the cargo ship Magic Seas, operated by a company that violated the blockade on Palestinian ports. Employing two unmanned attack boats, five ballistic missiles, and three armed drones, they sank the vessel in deep water. The Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that the crew was allowed to evacuate safely, reiterating that any ship breaching the embargo remains a legitimate target at any time and place.

Iran: The Security Council Must End Its Inaction

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the Zionist air raids on Yemen, branding them U.S.-backed crimes and calling out complicit Western regimes. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson asserted that such assaults only strengthen Yemen’s resolve, urging the UN Security Council to break its silence and hold Israel accountable for its repeated crimes against Yemen and Palestine.

Fatah al-Intifadah: Yemen on the Ummah’s Front Line

Fatah al-Intifadah hailed the Zionist strikes on Yemen as proof that Israel views this resistant country as a genuine threat to its expansionist project. The movement praised Yemen’s resilience—both leadership and people—affirming that Yemen has proven itself to be on the first line of defense for Palestine and Jerusalem.

al-Mujahideen Movement: Yemen Pays the Honor Price for Standing with Palestine

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement described the aggression as an extension of the comprehensive Zionist onslaught on the Ummah’s peoples. It expressed full solidarity with Yemen, which today pays the price for its honorable stance, and lauded the Yemeni retaliation that struck deep into enemy territory—laying the groundwork for new regional equations.

Popular Front: No Force on Earth Can Defeat Yemen

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine declared that the attack on Yemen reflects Israel’s failure to break the will of this great people. It affirmed that Yemen and its Armed Forces are forging a genuine deterrence balance that disrupts the enemy’s calculations and penetrates its strategic depth.

Hezbollah: Aggression Only Strengthens Yemen

Lebanon’s Hezbollah stated that the Zionist strikes will not deter Yemen from continuing its support for Gaza or cease its impactful strikes deep within Israel. Hezbollah called on Arab and Muslim peoples to stand with Yemen, warning that the aggression will only bring further disappointment to Israel.

Resistance Committees: Yemen Enforces “No Aggression Without Response”

Palestinian Resistance Committees praised Yemen’s air defenses for intercepting Zionist aircraft and saluted the rocket strike on Ben Gurion Airport. They noted that Yemen’s response was faster than expected, creating clear disruption among the enemy, and affirmed that Yemen is capable of imposing new strategic equations.

Armed Forces: Successful Defense, No Aggression Goes Unpunished

In this context, statements from the Yemeni Armed Forces renewed assurances of Yemen’s full readiness to face any escalation and linked the political stance firmly with effective military response on the ground. Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson, confirmed that Yemen’s air defenses effectively countered enemy aerial formations, forcing their retreat. He emphasized Yemen’s preparedness to retaliate against any further aggression and affirmed that the precision operations in support of Palestine will continue unabated.

Yemen—Stronger Than Aggression

This assault was not the first in a series of Zionist attacks on Yemen, but what is now clear is that Yemen is not the weakest link but rather a linchpin in the Resistance Axis and a symbol of genuine Arab and Islamic steadfastness.

The unity of international freedom-loving opinion and the consensus of resistant peoples confirm that the Yemeni people will not be broken, and that Zionist aggression will fail to shatter the resolve of this patient, striving nation—which has chosen to stand with Palestine, whatever the sacrifices.