In an unprecedented display of jihadi solidarity and a unified resistant posture, the Yemeni fighters today sent a heartfelt and deeply symbolic message to the heroes of the Al‑Qassam Brigades and the mujahideen in Gaza. This message was in response to the recent praise by Al‑Qassam’s military spokesman, Mujahid “Abu Ubaida,” for Yemen’s popular and military stance in the “Al‑Aqsa Storm” campaign, affirming that Yemen’s support is neither fleeting nor circumstantial but rather a religious and revolutionary commitment rooted in the spirit of the people born of the September 21 revolution, who stand against tyranny everywhere and always.

A Message of Loyalty from a People Who Never Abandon the Ummah’s Causes

The letter states:

“The position of the sons of Yemen with you was a sincere response to God, an obedience to His command, carried out without any thought of gain or loss—because it is the right stance to take in the face of the greatest criminals and fiercest enemies of our ummah.”

With these words, the Yemeni fighters affirmed that their compass remains steadfast and that supporting Palestine is not a political maneuver or media tactic but rather a Qur’anic duty—an extension of Imam Husayn’s and Imam Zayd’s stand against the tyrants of their eras, embodied by the combat doctrine of the Yemeni army since the launch of “Al‑Aqsa Storm.”

Abu Ubaida’s Praise and Yemen’s Grateful Response

In his recent address, Abu Ubaida paid tribute to the Yemeni people, lauding their unwavering support for the resistance in Gaza amid conspicuous Arab silence and overt collusion. The Yemeni fighters replied:

“We heard your words and read your message; your praise has shamed us with its worthiness—not for us but for you and for the likes of you among the patient mujahideen in Palestine. O revolutionaries who dedicate your hearts to the ummah and carry your souls like torches igniting the fire of vengeance and revolution.”

A Religious and Doctrinal Imperative: Fighting Is an Obligation, Not an Option

The letter places Yemen’s support for Gaza within its true context: a response to God’s command. It goes beyond “supporting an oppressed people” to confronting “enemies of God and His Messenger,” underscoring that this struggle is not mere solidarity but sacred jihad aimed at the victory of truth over the American‑Zionist camp.

Accordingly, the letter declares:

“Clench the fists of battle until the enemy’s armor melts into dust, and by God’s grace you stand as firm as mountains on the fields of jihad… Your wounds bear witness to your struggle, and your martyrs testify to the greatness of your sacrifices.”

A Revolutionary, Pan‑Islamic Discourse of Identity

More than a response, the message is a universal revolutionary proclamation redefining belonging in an age of fragmented stances and amplified betrayal. By calling the Al‑Qassam fighters “torches of light” and “bearers of souls,” it re‑anchors the struggle in the grand Islamic identity that unites Yemen, Palestine, Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran against the Zionist‑American project.

The letter links Yemeni blood with the lives of Gaza’s defenders, affirming that the revolution in Sana’a is the same revolution in Gaza, that the Red Sea battle mirrors the storm on the Mediterranean—both faces of the same resistant front.

A Direct Rebuke to the Normalization Agenda and Exposé of the Traitors

The Yemeni fighters asserted that Gaza’s steadfastness has toppled the Arab‑American‑Zionist normalization plan, proclaiming:

“You are the victors, by God’s leave, in defeating the Arab‑Zionist‑American normalization project, crushing it with the opening salvos of the ‘Al‑Aqsa Storm’ campaign.”

This stance serves as a clear denunciation of all client regimes that bet on the “Deal of the Century” and reminds the world that the peoples still pulse with resistance—and that Yemen, led by its people, broke the barrier of shame when others bowed in humiliation.

A Practical Partnership, Not Merely Symbolic Support

Unlike other statements of solidarity from distant capitals, Yemen’s message comes from fighters engaged on the front lines with their bodies, missiles, and drones—coming on the heels of a series of naval operations against vessels headed to the Zionist entity. It is a concrete answer to Palestinian praise, demonstrating that Yemen today is not a remote sympathizer but a blood‑and‑steel partner in the liberation of Palestine, sending a seismic warning to Israel and America that this is not isolated escalation but a collective uprising led by a single front from Yemen to Gaza.

September 21 Revolution: The Revolutionary Root of Yemen’s Stance

Yemen would not occupy its prominent place in the Palestinian liberation front without its blessed September 21 revolution, which cast off foreign tutelage, returned decision‑making to the people, and transformed Yemen from a subjugated state into an active, influential actor in the confrontation with the Zionist enemy.

The message sent by the Yemeni fighters—imbued with faith, revolutionary fervor, and military resolve—could only have been penned with such sincerity and zeal because Yemen’s decision is free from American and Saudi domination, its people have reclaimed their Qur’anic identity, thanks to the September 21 revolution and its leader, Sayyid Abdul‑Malik al‑Houthi (may God preserve him).

From Yemen to Gaza… One Voice, One Rifle

The message to the Al‑Qassam Brigades is not mere courtesy but a covenant of resistance, affirming that Palestine is never alone, that the era of isolation is over, and that the “Al‑Aqsa Storm” has unified the arenas under a new equation: if a stone falls in Gaza, the Red Sea trembles at Bab al‑Mandab; if a voice rises in Sana’a, Tel Aviv quakes.