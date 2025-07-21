Ministry of Justice and Human Rights: Targeting the Port of al‑Hodeidah Is a War Crime That Will Not Go Unanswered

In a serious escalation that once again exposes the criminal nature of the Zionist entity, its air force today launched a brutal assault on the Port of al‑Hodeidah and several civilian areas, in blatant violation of all international laws and norms—met with suspicious international silence and shameful collusion.

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights condemned, in the strongest terms, this terrorist crime targeting vital civilian installations that serve as a lifeline for millions of Yemenis. It affirmed that this attack constitutes a fully‑formed war crime, adding to the bloody record of the Zionist enemy in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria—and now extending to Yemen.

In its statement, the Ministry held that this treacherous aggression is part of a systematic Zionist‑American project aimed at starving the region’s peoples, subjugating them by force, and humiliating them through calculated terror.

It further noted that the bombing of al‑Hodeidah port—the main maritime gateway for food and medicine—poses a direct threat to the humanitarian security of millions of civilians and exacerbates the suffering of the Yemeni people under a years‑long siege and continuous aggression. The Ministry placed full responsibility on the UN Security Council and the international community for their disgraceful silence and ongoing complicity.

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights reaffirmed the Republic of Yemen’s legitimate right to take any defensive measures it deems necessary to protect its sovereignty, territory, and people from external aggression.

It also called upon freedom‑loving peoples worldwide and all international and regional human‑rights organizations to condemn this cowardly assault, to urgently document the crime, and to refer it to the appropriate international courts and forums to ensure that its perpetrators do not escape justice.