In a new epic of Yemen’s sincere loyalty to the causes of the ummah, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced today, Monday, the execution of a precision military operation deep within the occupied territories. Utilizing five unmanned drones, the strike targeted several vital and sensitive objectives in the Zionist entity as a legitimate response to the genocide in Gaza and the aggression against the port of al‑Hudaydah.

Precision targets deep in occupied Palestine

According to the Armed Forces’ statement, the unmanned aerial weapon struck Ben Gurion Airport (Lydda), a military site in Jaffa, the Port of Eilat (Umm al‑Rashrash), Ramon Airport, and a critical installation near Ashdod. The statement confirmed that, by God’s grace, the operation achieved all of its objectives successfully.

A legitimate response… and a stance that will not waver

The Armed Forces emphasized that this operation serves as a vindication for the oppressed Palestinian people and their heroic fighters, and as a rebuttal to the continuing genocide in the Gaza Strip. It also rejects the enemy’s ongoing assaults on Yemeni sovereignty. “Great Yemen—land of faith and reliance on God—has already repelled the US‑Zionist‑British aggression in recent months,” the statement declared, “and today, strengthened by faith, it stands ready to sustain the confrontation and counter any hostile moves aimed at undermining its leading role in defending the downtrodden.”

“Our battle continues and will not cease until the aggression ends”

“We remain steadfast and committed to providing support and backing to the oppressed Palestinian people… and our operations will not stop except with an end to the aggression against Gaza and the lifting of the siege,” the Armed Forces concluded, renewing their pledge that Yemen will neither be silent nor retreat until the aggression is broken and the suffering of our people in Gaza and Palestine is lifted.

The 21 September equation: no security for the Zionists from now on

This precision operation extends naturally from the deterrence doctrine established by the blessed 21 September revolution, which liberated Yemen’s decision‑making from foreign tutelage and restored its pioneering role in confronting the forces of arrogance—from Washington and Tel Aviv to their regional proxies. Post‑21 September Yemen is not what it was before: its unmanned aerial systems and cruise missiles now figure prominently in regional deterrence equations, reciprocating blow for blow and shattering the enemy’s prestige on land, sea, and in the air.

Yemen stands shoulder to shoulder with Palestine and the resistance

Since the launch of the “Al‑Aqsa Storm” campaign, Yemen’s leadership, people, and army have affirmed that their stance is not one of mere sympathy but of direct engagement. Every crime the Zionist enemy commits—whether in Gaza or against Yemen—will be met with a punishing response from steadfast, resistant Yemen. In confronting tyranny, Yemen is not merely a rear guard but the spearhead at the heart of the battle—and any targeting of al‑Hudaydah or the people of Gaza will incur a harsh price. The enemy’s days are numbered… tomorrow draws near, and victory belongs to the free people of the ummah.