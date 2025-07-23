Relentless Combat: Al‑Qassam and the Resistance Inflict Heavy Losses on the Enemy in Gaza

Daily Heroics Since the “Al‑Aqsa Flood” Began

Since the launch of Operation Al‑Aqsa Flood, Palestinian resistance factions—foremost among them the Izz al‑Din al‑Qassam Brigades—have continued to stage daily heroics against the Israeli forces entrenched inside the Gaza Strip, inflicting successive human and tactical losses on an enemy that has failed to achieve any meaningful breakthrough despite its ongoing massacres of civilians.

Deadly Ambushes in Rafah and Khan Yunis

Rafah Front (southern Gaza)

15 July: Qassam fighters lured an Israeli force into a booby‑trapped house in the Al‑Shawka municipal area east of Rafah. Once the soldiers entered, the explosive device detonated, killing or wounding the entire squad in a meticulously planned ambush.

17 July: Two anti‑personnel charges were set off against an eight‑man Israeli engineering unit near the Deir Yassin junction in Al‑Junaina district, causing direct casualties.

Al‑Mashruʿ Area, East Rafah – Three major strikes in one week:

Tuesday, 22 July: A “television bomb” targeted a seven‑soldier Israeli squad, leaving them dead or wounded; helicopter evacuations were observed.

Monday, 21 July: A pre‑rigged house was blown up on a ten‑soldier unit, collapsing the building and burying the occupants.

Khan Yunis: APC Turned Into a Ball of Fire

On 12 July, Qassam fighters detonated a high‑powered barrel bomb against an Israeli armored personnel carrier in the Western Satar area of Khan Yunis, destroying the vehicle and killing or injuring its entire crew. Enemy helicopters hovered for hours to evacuate casualties.

Jabalia Again: “David’s Stones” Shatter Israeli Armor

In northern Gaza’s Jabalia City, Qassam released live footage of its “David’s Stones” operations, showing fighters tracking Israeli troops with precision before showering them with direct fire and scoring confirmed hits—another blow to Israel’s vaunted intelligence apparatus and proof that resistance still controls the initiative even in zones the enemy claims to “hold.”

Deir al‑Balah: Al‑ʿAsifa Joins the Battle Line

In a notable development, Al‑ʿAsifa Forces—the military wing of the Fatah‑Intifada movement—announced the detonation of a pre‑planted “Al‑ʿAsifa” device against an Israeli military vehicle during a southeast Deir al‑Balah incursion, underscoring the growing breadth of factions engaged in the daily war of attrition and the widening geographic scope of clashes.

Gaza City: A Merkava Under Yasin Fire

In Gaza City, Qassam fighters struck an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yasin‑105 rocket east of Al‑Zaytoun (near Bayarat al‑Rais), scoring a direct hit as plumes of smoke rose from the target.

Qassam’s Message: Strategic Carnage, No Red Lines

In an earlier video address, Qassam spokesperson Abu Ubayda affirmed that the current strategy is to bleed Israeli forces, inflict maximum fatalities, and carry out special operations—taking prisoners whenever possible. July’s intensified operations demonstrate the effectiveness of that strategy: despite Israel’s destructive arsenal, the resistance continues to plan, initiate, and deliver painful blows deep inside Israeli maneuvers.

Field Assessment: From “Balance of Terror” to Open‑Ended Attrition

The Gaza battle has evolved beyond simple defense against aggression; it is now a calculated war of attrition targeting Israeli soldiers, armor, and fortifications and upending the enemy’s military and political calculus.

From Jabalia to Rafah, Khan Yunis to Gaza City, and from Al‑Qassam Brigades to other formations like Al‑ʿAsifa, resistance fire grows in intensity and tactical diversity—nullifying the benefits of Israeli ground advances and turning each day into a living hell for invading forces.