Saraya al‑Quds Detonates Minefield Under Israeli Vehicles East of Jabalia Camp

The Al‑Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced on Tuesday that its fighters had detonated a minefield of “Thaqib” explosive charges laid in a compulsory route used by Israeli armored vehicles east of Jabalia Refugee Camp.

Brigade fighters, after returning from the front lines, confirmed they successfully triggered the explosives, inflicting casualties and damage on enemy vehicles. They reported that Israeli helicopters subsequently landed to evacuate dead and wounded personnel on 16 July 2025.

Since 7 October 2023, Palestinian resistance factions have carried out continuous operations against Israeli forces under the ongoing “Al‑Aqsa Flood” campaign.