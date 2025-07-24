1. Leader of the Revolution Calls for Unprecedented Two‑Million‑Strong March Tomorrow, Friday, in Support of Gaza

In a decisive move expressing his steadfast and principled stance, Commander Abdul‑Malik Badr al‑Din al‑Houthi—may God protect him—has called on the great Yemeni people to take part in an unprecedented, two‑million‑strong march tomorrow, Friday, in solidarity with the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza.

In his address today, Thursday, the Commander emphasized that the Islamic Ummah is passing through an exceptional phase, marked by the shameful indifference of most Arab and Muslim regimes toward the Palestinian cause.

“The Palestinian people are enduring unparalleled tragedy, which obliges every son of Yemen to stand at the forefront of supportive action for the Palestinian cause. Participating in this popular movement is a humanitarian and moral duty in every sense of the word.”

He affirmed that the anticipated mass turnout must be unparalleled in both scale and engagement, so as to truly embody the suffering of the Palestinians.

He urged the people of Yemen in the capital, Sanaa, and across all governorates and districts to sustain this continuous mobilization, reflecting their solidarity with the Palestinian cause and their commitment to justice in the face of oppression.

Addressing the Yemeni people directly, he said:

“Your persistent participation each week with such tremendous momentum is a jihad that will not go unrewarded by God, and it reinforces the faith‑based and humanitarian values that distinguish our people.”

In conclusion, the Commander praised last Friday’s demonstrations and protest sit‑ins as massive, powerful, and in line with the aspirations of our people, calling for this upcoming two‑million‑strong event to be even larger and more widespread than ever before.

2. Gaza, the Bleeding Wound: The Battle for Survival Amid Starvation and Extermination

For nearly two years, the Gaza Strip has been transformed into an unbearable hell, where a systematic campaign of genocide is being waged against its inhabitants. The war on Gaza is not a conventional conflict but a crime against humanity carried out by the Israeli enemy in full view of the world, with no meaningful intervention from the international community.

Since the onset of the aggression, the Strip has become the site of a humanitarian massacre—starvation of the population, destruction of homes, and eradication of every means of livelihood.

Today, Gaza is fighting for its very survival, cut off from the outside world. Food and medicine have become distant dreams for millions of innocent people. Children, women, and the elderly, once hopeful for a better life, now find themselves the primary victims of this unannounced atrocity.

Extermination Continues… The Enemy Shows No Mercy

Starvation is a cruel and bloody weapon the Israeli forces employ against defenseless civilians. Baby formula has vanished, and hospitals receive nothing but fresh corpses each day.

As time goes by, bodies accumulate and frail, water‑deprived remains lie scattered—deprived of both food and water. The occupier refuses to acknowledge the right to life for Gaza’s children, enforcing a blockade that cuts off everything: food, water, medicine… even hope.

Tragic Toll: Death by Hunger and Thirst

A recent report recorded 113 fatalities due to famine and malnutrition, including many children who knew nothing but hunger and disease before falling as martyrs.

United Nations experts warn that Gaza faces a severe flour shortage, requiring at least 500,000 sacks of flour weekly. Yet Israeli authorities continue to block this essential supply, deepening the humanitarian crisis. To make matters worse, crossings have been closed by the occupier for over 145 days, rendering any rescue efforts impossible.

The Plight of Children and Women… Innocent Victims of Starvation

Children in Gaza suffer unimaginable hardship, comprising half the Strip’s population. These once‑carefree youngsters with innocent dreams now face the specter of starvation and death.

Some 55,000 infants and 50,000 pregnant women are at grave risk due to the lack of food and healthcare. In every corner of Gaza, a child succumbs to hunger with no one to save them.

The International Community… Is Anyone Listening?

Despite this catastrophic situation, the international community remains silent as Gaza is annihilated before the world’s eyes. Local and global human‑rights organizations have repeatedly called for Gaza to be declared a “famine zone” in hopes of pressuring the occupier to open crossings and allow aid in. Yet it seems the world does not care as Gaza withers and suffocates under siege. Where is the global conscience?

Hamas has also placed direct responsibility on the U.S. administration, whose unconditional support for Israel perpetuates this humanitarian massacre.

Amnesty International, in turn, confirms that “the Zionist enemy deliberately starves Palestinians, using the blockade as a terrifying weapon of war against civilians.”

The Massacre Continues… Gaza Needs the World!

Gaza needs not only aid but genuine, heartfelt solidarity from the international community to halt this genocide. The absence of global conscience only deepens Gaza’s suffering and prolongs this humanitarian catastrophe. Human‑rights organizations, governments, and individuals alike are called upon today to stand with Gaza. The world must act swiftly—any delay means more lives lost to hunger and thirst.

Gaza is more than a mere point on the map; it is a symbol of dignity and resistance—and it must remain so. All freedom‑loving people must answer its call before hope is lost forever.

Hunger ravages the children, blood soaks the land, and innocents depart day after day… is there anyone to help?

3. Commander: “1,679 Operations Carried Out in Support of Gaza… More Escalation to Come”

In a motivational address filled with jihadist fervor, Commander Abdul‑Malik Badr al‑Din al‑Houthi stated that the Yemeni support front in the Battle of the Promised Conquest and the Sacred Jihad against the Israeli enemy continues with strength and resolve. He noted that recent military operations have demonstrated Yemen’s ability to advance in support of the Palestinian cause and confront the aggression.

The Commander explained that last week alone saw the execution of 11 offensive operations—including hypersonic rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the occupied Palestinian territories—in a clear message from Yemen that its stance will remain unwavering.

He further reported that the total number of Yemeni operations carried out in support of the Gaza Strip since the beginning of this campaign has reached 1,679, involving rockets, drones, and naval vessels.

Regarding naval operations, he affirmed that the maritime blockade on Israel remains in effect, with the complete closure of the Port of Umm al‑Rashrash, delivering a severe strategic blow to the enemy.

He added that attempts by Israeli, American, and British forces to influence Yemen’s position have failed during both rounds of aggression, as the Yemeni people have steadfastly maintained their support for Palestine, praising popular and tribal efforts in bolstering this stance.

“The tribal sit‑ins and massive demonstrations in various regions are a true representation of the Yemeni people’s awareness and their steadfast support for the Palestinian right.”

He stressed the need for scholars and preachers of the Ummah to mobilize their peoples in support of the Palestinian cause, questioning the absence of certain leadership roles within the Islamic world:

“Where are the rest of the sons of the Ummah? Why do they not move to support the Palestinian people?”

He affirmed that Yemen will remain at the forefront—both militarily and popularly—and will spare no effort in championing the Palestinian people.

The Commander emphasized that Yemen’s support is not limited to statements; it continues to enhance its military capabilities continuously, expressing hope that Arab regimes will open passages for the Yemeni people to join the resistance fronts against Israel—a vital step in supporting Palestine.

He concluded by noting that the propaganda campaign aimed at swaying Yemen’s stance has failed, reiterating that the Yemeni people remain resolute and will not waver despite aggression and siege