Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Aggression on Yemen a Clear Crime and a Flagrant Violation of International Law

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, affirmed that the crime committed by the Zionist enemy in striking Yemen and assassinating the Prime Minister of the Government of Change and Construction, Ahmed Ghalib al-Rahwi, along with several ministers, constitutes a clear crime and a blatant violation of all principles of international law. He noted that this treacherous act of aggression comes within the broader sequence of genocide that the Zionist entity continues to carry out against the people of Gaza.

A dual crime against Yemen and Palestine

Baqaei told his weekly press conference today, Tuesday, that the martyrdom of the prime minister and several ministers reflects the organized terrorism practiced by the Zionist enemy with direct U.S. support, in a desperate attempt to undermine Yemen’s steadfastness and its positions in support of the Palestinian cause.

He added that the simultaneous attack on Yemen and the escalation of genocidal crimes in Gaza reveal the unity of the criminal plan targeting the nation from Yemen to Palestine.

Gaza’s tragedy — a people dying in food queues

The Foreign Ministry spokesman drew attention to the horrific humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Palestinians are dying of hunger and thirst while waiting in lines for food aid.

He said the figures are shocking, noting that approximately 2,500 people have perished in food queues as a result of the deliberate starvation policy imposed by the Zionist enemy, amid the United Nations’ complete inability to play an effective role in stopping the genocide or holding the perpetrators to account.

U.S. complicity and international silence

Baqaei stressed that the continued American support for the occupying entity is the principal reason behind the worsening crimes, while the international community remains powerless in the face of this grave breach of laws and UN charters.

He added that independent media and honorable journalists have played a leading role in exposing the crimes, pointing out that more than 250 international outlets withheld their front pages yesterday in protest of the grave crime being committed by the Zionist entity against the people of Gaza.

Condolences to the Yemeni and Palestinian peoples

The Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded by offering his sincere condolences to the Yemeni people for the martyrdom of the prime minister and several ministers, and to the Palestinian people for their immense sacrifices in confronting the Zionist machine of killing and starvation, affirming that the axis of resistance will remain united in facing these crimes until victory is achieved.