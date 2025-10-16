Al-Qassam Brigades: Major General al-Ghamari martyred on the road to Jerusalem in noblest of battles defending al‑Aqsa & Palestine

The leadership of Izz ad‑Din al‑Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), today, Thursday, offered “their highest expressions of pride and esteem to our Arab and Islamic nation, to the Yemeni people, and to our truthful brothers Ansar Allah — foremost among them the leader Sayyid Abdul‑Malik al‑Houthi — with their warmest condolences on the martyrdom of the jihadi leader Major General/Staff Officer Muhammad Abdul Karim al‑Ghamari, Chief of the General Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces.”

In a military statement received by the Saba News Agency, they said: “Major General al‑Ghamari ascended as a martyr on the road to Al-Quds along with a number of his brothers, in the noblest of battles, defending al‑Aqsa and Palestine, and as part of the blessed support operation led by great Yemen, which continued until the final moments before the cessation of the aggression.”

They affirmed: “We are confident that this blessed martyrdom will only increase our truthful brothers in strength, steadfastness, fervor and determination to continue on the road to Jerusalem until victory and liberation.”

Al‑Qassam Brigades added: “At this great station — the station of martyrdom and the martyrs — we do not fail to mourn all the martyrs of our dear Yemeni people, and the martyrs of our free nations, who fell during the support operation for Gaza, so that their blood mixes with the blood of Gaza’s children, elders, women, youth, its fighters and leaders.”

The statement confirmed “that the names of these great men and their heroic deeds will be recorded in the pages of glory, and history will proudly remember everyone who supported our Palestinian people, foremost among them the Yemen of faith and wisdom.”

Al‑Qassam Brigades also affirmed that Yemen “stood an honorable stance for the sake of God, in defense of the Prophet’s Night Journey and in support of the steadfast defenders on the shores of Ashkelon, and, God willing, the images of their martyrs will soon be raised in the courtyards of al‑Aqsa Mosque on the day our nation’s sons meet there, liberated and purified from the filth of occupation.”

They said: “The cowardly policy of assassinations has always proven to fail and to have the opposite effect on the criminal occupier, and the blood of our peoples and our leaders — Haniyeh, al‑Sinwar, al‑Aruri, al‑Daif, Nasrallah, al‑Hajj Ramadan, al‑Ghamari and a large convoy of their brothers — will remain a beacon that lights our path to dignity and freedom.”