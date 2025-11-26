A War on the Free Yemeni Voice… Ministry of Information Reveals the Background of the American–Israeli Ban on Yemeni Platforms

In a move that exposes the most dangerous dimension of the American-Israeli project, the Yemeni Ministry of Information condemned the decision by several social media platforms—foremost among them Facebook—to carry out a sweeping ban targeting hundreds of Yemeni pages and accounts opposing Zionism. The ministry emphasized that this was not a mere technical measure, but a deliberate campaign aimed at striking the Yemeni media front, which over the past two years has been at the forefront of exposing the genocide in Gaza, supporting the resistance, and dismantling Western propaganda narratives.

The ministry stressed, in an official statement, that this step comes under direct American and Israeli directives in preparation for a new round of aggression, after all forms of military and media pressure failed to sway Yemen from its principled stance toward Palestine.

A Political Ban Masked as a Technical Measure… Washington and Tel Aviv’s Fingerprints Are Clear

The Ministry of Information stated that the banning campaign executed by social media platforms—especially Facebook—is not an incidental action, but a blatant hostile move orchestrated by the United States and the Israeli entity.

It explained that the measure comes as part of the aggressors’ efforts to cleanse the digital space of free voices, in parallel with intensive disinformation campaigns aimed at distorting Yemen’s image and isolating the Yemeni people from their regional and global supporters after their honorable stance in support of Gaza.

The ministry noted that Washington and Tel Aviv resorted to these tools only after failing militarily, psychologically, and strategically in the previous round of conflict, and after Yemen demonstrated—through its military operations and media influence—that it possesses capabilities that disrupted enemy calculations and neutralized their propaganda.

Direct Targeting of the Yemeni Media Front

The statement explained that the targeting of Yemeni accounts and pages forms part of the ongoing media war led by the enemy for years—beginning with incitement and smear campaigns, and evolving into attempts at censorship and silencing Yemeni voices on the global stage.

It emphasized that the effectiveness of Yemen’s resistant media in exposing enemy crimes and supporting Gaza has made it a direct target for platforms that have effectively become tools of the soft-war apparatus.

The ministry described the ban as compelling evidence of the power and influence of Yemen’s media resistance, and of the enemy’s inability to confront it in the arena of words, images, and truth.

Silencing Voices… A Failed Attempt Against a People Forged in Hardship

The Ministry of Information stressed that such conspiracies will not break the Yemeni people’s will nor succeed in concealing the truth, affirming that this nation—having endured the fiercest media campaigns throughout the years of aggression—emerges today more resilient, mature, and capable across all fields.

The statement highlighted that the Yemeni people, by God’s grace, have consistently transformed every act of targeting into fuel that strengthens their presence and influence.

It also pointed out that attempts to attribute these measures to “local actors” are nothing but a desperate effort to obscure the real role played by the forces of global hegemony that manage the digital war just as they manage the military one.

A Call to Free People Around the World

The ministry called on all free voices worldwide, as well as institutions concerned with freedom of expression, journalism, and human rights, to condemn this systematic digital aggression and stand with the Yemeni people in delivering their message and exposing American-Israeli falsehoods.

It urged all free voices around the world to intensify their presence and efforts to thwart attempts at censorship and digital blackout.

A Firm Stance and Unwavering Resolve

The Ministry of Information affirmed that it will not remain idle in the face of this targeting, and will work with relevant institutions to take appropriate measures—relying upon God and placing full trust in Him.

It concluded by reaffirming that Yemen will remain steadfast at Palestine’s side, and that this path—no matter how harsh—cannot be extinguished by a ban or a threat, in accordance with the divine verse:

“They want to extinguish the light of God with their mouths, but God will perfect His light, even if the disbelievers hate it.”