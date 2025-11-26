In a move that reflects the state of hysteria gripping the coalition of aggression after its military and political failure to break the will and resilience of Yemen, American and Israeli sources reveal frantic Saudi-Western activities in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb. These efforts aim to tighten the noose around the Yemeni people and target the country’s vital maritime lifeline—under the diplomatic cover of the UN Security Council and through Israeli digital funding designed to suppress free speech and silence resistant voices.

This escalation, which coincides with a large-scale military repositioning and extensive naval mobilization, confirms that the enemy is heading into a new phase of confrontation that could shift the trajectory of the conflict in the Red Sea.

Coordinated Naval Escalation… Washington and London Behind the Saudi Decision

Reports published by the American website JNS, known for its coverage of Israeli affairs, reveal that the Saudi regime has begun implementing a broad escalation plan in the Red Sea, in full coordination with the United States and Britain.

According to these reports, Riyadh—mired in failure since the beginning of its war on Yemen—has initiated a dangerous naval redeployment near the Bab al-Mandeb strait, in a move that carries unmistakably hostile messages.

This maneuver comes in light of a new UN Security Council resolution that reflects the Council’s full alignment with Western hegemonic agendas, aiming to tighten sanctions on Yemen and provide a false veneer of legitimacy for aggressive actions in regional waterways.

Deployment of Mercenary Forces… Turning the Red Sea into a Zone of Forced Inspections

According to American information, Saudi Arabia has issued direct orders to naval units belonging to its mercenaries in Aden to prepare for conducting forced inspections of ships heading to the port of Hodeidah—Yemen’s lifeline for more than 20 million civilians.

This step, carried out under American and British protection, represents nothing more than the direct implementation of Washington and London’s directives, aimed at raising the ceiling of military blackmail, increasing operational risks, and pressuring Sana’a for impossible concessions.

“Red Wave” Drills: Preparing for an Aggressive Naval Campaign

The escalation coincides with the “Red Wave” military exercises recently held in Jeddah with participation from countries of the aggression coalition and their mercenaries.

Although participants claim the drills are defensive, their underlying goal is clear: securing Israeli and Western interests in the Red Sea and preparing the military environment for a more brutal naval campaign against Yemen.

The participation of normalization regimes and American-aligned proxy forces exposes the functional role of these states—reduced to tools protecting Israeli maritime routes and advancing Washington’s agenda.

Military Aggression Accompanied by a Dirty Soft War

The coalition’s escalation is not limited to military measures; it has expanded into a new level of information warfare in the digital sphere.

The report confirms that the Saudi regime has poured millions of dollars into funding an extensive media and “digital” campaign aimed at silencing free voices supporting Palestine and rejecting Zionism—particularly those backing Ansar Allah.

According to the American outlet, Riyadh has exerted intense pressure on major tech companies—most notably Meta—to remove accounts and networks linked to the Yemeni resistance position, resulting in the deletion of dozens of accounts.

Israeli Funding and Full Integration in the War on Public Awareness

Even more alarming is that this digital campaign is funded directly by Israeli entities and tightly coordinated with the Saudi regime, in a clear attempt to silence every voice exposing the criminal aggression on Gaza and the role of client regimes in the region.

These developments reveal that the battle is no longer confined to weapons and warships; it has become a battle of awareness and information—one in which the enemy uses every tool to break the will of free peoples and prevent the spread of the truth about what is happening in Yemen and Palestine.

Conclusion: A New Phase of Escalation Against Yemen

Experts warn that the joint Saudi-American moves in the Red Sea—combined with Zionist digital escalation—signal that the coalition of aggression has lost its traditional leverage and is resorting to reckless steps that may ignite a broader confrontation in the Red Sea.

And as Yemen continues to advance its naval and missile capabilities, any attempt to impose a maritime blockade or conduct forced inspections on ships heading to Hodeidah will be met with a response that changes the rules of engagement and pushes the region toward a far more heated trajectory.