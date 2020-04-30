Saudi/UAE Affiliated Forces Attack Yemeni Army’s Sites in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The aggression forces launched an attempt to advance using four different pathways to the sites of the Yemeni Army and popular committees in Hays district, Hodeidah governorate, western Yemeni coast.

In a clear violation of the Sweden agreement, the aggression’s attempt was accompanied by intense bombing with heavy and medium weapons on the positions of the army and the popular committees in the village of Maghazi in Hodeidah governorate.