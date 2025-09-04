A private message from the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff to His Excellency the Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi (may God protect him)… “What follows the Mawlid will not be the same as what preceded it”

In a congratulatory communiqué that carried meanings beyond the religious occasion, the Minister of Defense and Military Production, Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi, and the Chief of the General Staff, Major General Mohammed Abdul-Karim Al-Ghamari, addressed a message to the Leader of the Revolution, His Excellency Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi (may God protect him), on the occasion of the Mawlid al-Nabawi 1447 AH.

The message presented a sharp military and political tenor, revealing the level of strategic readiness and the firmness of the Yemeni stance toward regional and international developments, making the communiqué both an operational statement and a message of defiance directed at enemies as well as allies.

Establishing the revolutionary leadership as the supreme reference

The communiqué opened by renewing loyalty to the Leader (may God protect him) as the supreme commander of the armed struggle, reflecting unity in military and political decision-making and reinforcing the stability of leadership in the face of ongoing challenges.

Yemen in the trench confronting the Israeli enemy

The telegram highlights Yemen’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause—especially support for Gaza—within a broader vision that views Yemen’s struggle as part of a regional liberation confrontation against the Zionist project, American arrogance, and their regional instruments.

Deterrent and challenging messages to the enemy

The message carried an unmistakably escalatory tone, asserting that the Yemeni strikes against the enemy on land, at sea, and in the air are only the beginning, and that what comes next will include “surprises that will overturn the balance of power in the region,” a direct warning intended to deter any future escalation.

Uniting the domestic front against treason and normalization

The communiqué issued harsh warnings to “traitors, agents, and normalizers,” branding them as aligned with the nation’s enemies. This reflects a clear orientation toward strengthening the domestic front on a firm ideological and political basis, linking loyalty to the homeland with a position on the nation’s causes.

Modernization and development of the military institution

The message praised the development of the armed forces and highlighted leadership support for building “a modern, advanced force,” sending a signal abroad that Yemen is no longer merely a resistant country but a state that possesses a contemporary military institution capable of conducting sustained, high-quality warfare.

“What follows the Mawlid will not be as what preceded it”

One of the most consequential lines in the communiqué maps out the contours of a new phase after the Mawlid. By its timing and content, the message signals a qualitative shift in Yemeni performance and tactics: it does not merely restate positions but provides strong indications that the post-occasion period will be fundamentally different from before. The logic of deterrence will shift to proactive action if attacks on Yemen continue or if crimes in Gaza escalate. The theater of confrontation will expand—not only defensively but through deliberate, calculated, and surprise military initiatives. The leadership’s rhetoric will take on a more field-oriented and resolute character, backed by full military readiness. “What follows the Mawlid will not be as what preceded it” is not merely rhetorical flourish but an announcement of a new phase: a transition from strategic defense to measured offensive operations under new rules of engagement, imposed by Yemen’s deterrent power and moral legitimacy.

The communiqué as a strategic roadmap

This telegram is more than a congratulatory note; it can be read as a strategic document that outlines the future posture of the Yemeni armed forces at home and abroad. It is simultaneously a pledge of loyalty, a manifesto of defiance, and a call for general mobilization. It opens the door to a pivotal phase of confrontation and declares that Yemen is moving to establish a new equation—dignity backed by deterrence, a moral stance backed by force—and that the era of domination has ended, as the communiqué concluded.