President Al-Mashat congratulates Arab & Islamic leaders on Prophet’s Birthday occasion

His Excellency Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Master of Humanity and the Seal of the Prophets, our Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him and his family.

In his messages, President Al-Mashat expressed his sincere wishes for the leaders’ continued health, prosperity, and for greater security and development in their countries.

He noted that this significant religious occasion carries profound meanings and emphasized that it is everyone’s duty to follow the path of the Messenger of Allah by upholding the banner of Islam against disbelief and tyranny.

His Excellency also addressed the atrocities committed by the Zionist Jewish aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, carried out in partnership with the U.S. and Western powers, including the most heinous acts of mass killing, starvation of children, women, and the elderly—acts he described as the crime of the century—as well as the ongoing violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and threats to demolish it. He stressed that all of this occurs in full view and hearing of the Arab and Islamic nations, reflecting a failure to uphold religious , moral responsibility, and the dangerous influence of a satanic “soft war” targeting Islam by the Zionists.

He pointed out that the Zionist plan is not limited to Palestine alone but targets the entire region under the concept of “Greater Israel.” Therefore, he stressed, it is incumbent upon governments and peoples to make this great occasion a starting point to confront the Israeli enemy by all available means—military, political, and economic—to support the wounded Palestinian people and restore honor and dignity to Islam and Muslims.

President Al-Mashat concluded his messages with prayers to Allah Almighty, asking that this blessed religious occasion be repeated while granting the Arab and Islamic nations all that they aspire to in terms of honor, victory, and prosperity.