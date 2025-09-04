President Al-Mashat expresses gratitude to Yemenis for their grand participation in celebrating Prophet’s Birthday

His Excellency Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, extended his congratulations to all the people of Yemen, members of the Supreme Political Council, and the Government of Change and Reconstruction on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him and his family) birthday.

The President conveyed his sincere thanks and deep appreciation to the great Yemeni people for their grand participation in commemorating the birth of the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him and his family) in the capital, Sana’a, and across the governorates.

He also expressed profound gratitude to the members of the Supreme Political Council, the Government of Change and Reconstruction, the Sana’a Governor, the governors of the provinces, the security apparatus, organizational committees, and all those who contributed to the successful organization of the central events celebrating the Prophet’s birthday.

President Al-Mashat emphasized that the massive turnout witnessed in Sana’a and across the governorates sends a message to the entire world, reflecting the people’s steadfast attachment to the path of the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him and his family), their commitment to his noble biography, and their resolve to follow his path in confronting the tyrants of our time, namely the United States and Israel, and in supporting the oppressed, particularly the people of Palestine and Gaza.