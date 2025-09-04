Armed Forces Target Lod Airport in Occupied Jaffa with ballistic missile

Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip, and within the framework of the initial response to the Israeli aggression against our country…

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting Lod Airport in the occupied area of Yaffa using a “Zulfiqar” ballistic missile.

The missile reached its target, thanks to Allah, and all Israeli and American interception systems failed to intercept it.

The missile caused millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters and the suspension of the airport operations.

The cowardly Arab and Islamic stance of some countries, along with the complicity and participation of others, encourages the enemy to proceed with its brutal criminal plan of tightening the siege and expanding the aggression, this will only exacerbate the famine and increase the number of victims.

The suffering of our oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza makes it imperative for all peoples to take action and break all restrictions in fulfillment of their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty to end this unprecedented crime in our contemporary history.

Everyone bears responsibility, and their duty will not be done until it is fulfilled.

Yemenis will continue to support Gaza until the aggression against it stops and the siege is lifted.