Al-Allama Miftah Congratulates Revolution Leader & Political Council President on Prophet’s Birthday

Acting Prime Minister Al-Allama Mohammed Miftah sent a congratulatory cable to the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and the President and members of the Supreme Political Council, on the occasion of the Prophet’s Birthday.

In the cable, the Acting Prime Minister expressed his best congratulations and blessings to the Leader of the Revolution, the President of the Supreme Political Council, the members of the Council, and those stationed on the front lines, as well as to all the people of Yemen and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of this great occasion for the people of Yemen, descendants of the Aws and Khazraj, who have carried the Muhammadan banner generation after generation.

Al-Allama Miftah paid tribute to the Yemeni people, who today filled the squares of the capital and the governorates in a joyful scene unparalleled anywhere in the world.

He emphasized that this roaring million-man turnout is not surprising for the people of faith and wisdom, who today bear the responsibility of confronting the cunning Zionist project on behalf of the nation, along with the free people of the Axis of Resistance, and supporting the oppressed in the Gaza Strip using all available means.

He praised the level of security and organizational arrangements, the atmosphere of faith that prevailed in Al-Sabeen Square, and the security of all the celebration squares in the free governorates.

He commended the efforts of the field committees that participated in the field organization process and all service agencies that played a major role in the success of the central events, including the national media system, which accompanied all preparatory activities and provided excellent coverage of the central event and its counterparts in the governorate capitals, broadcasting it internationally.

Al-Allama Miftah referred to the cowardly and treacherous criminal aggression by the Israeli enemy that targeted the Government of Change and Construction, resulting in the martyrdom of the struggling Prime Minister, Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahwi, and a number of ministers.

He affirmed that the Government of Change and Construction will continue its performance and fulfill its responsibilities and duties in serving the Yemeni people and continuing to implement its general program.

He asked God Almighty that the Yemeni people’s celebrations of the Prophet’s birthday be a harbinger of goodness and victory for the people of Yemen, our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and the entire nation.