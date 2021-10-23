Mr-Mohammed Adulsalam slams UN Security Council for enabling recent Saudi bombing of medicine warehouse

The head of the Yemeni national negotiation delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has confirmed that he bombardment of pharmaceutical warehouses and other civilian facilities in Sana’a comes as a result of a recent statement by the UN Security Council, which is completely biased in favor of the coalition of aggression.

“Unfortunately, Saudi Arabia is forging ahead with its aggression and siege instead of stopping them and calculating the cost of its foolishness,” Abdulsalam wrote in a post published on his Twitter page.

Four citizens were killed and injured on Thursday, as a result of the US-Saudi airstrikes that struck pharmaceutical warehouses in the capital, Sana’a.

The UN Security Council called on Wednesday for “de-escalation” in Yemen and warned against “the growing risk of large-scale famine” in the conflict-ridden Arab country.

The 15-member council “stressed the need for de-escalation by all sides,” and demanded an immediate nationwide ceasefire, but failed to condemn or call to order the aggressors who started the war in the first place.

Instead, the UNSC called for an end to the military operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces and Popular Committees against Saudi mercenaries in Ma’rib.

Mohammed Abdulsalam dismissed the UN Security Council’s call for a halt to fighting in Ma’rib province, saying that the Council “blindly supports the Saudi-led war coalition, regularly assumes stances in favour of the kingdom, and makes resolutions that have had no positive effect.”

“We emphasise that Yemen is in a defensive position, and will continue to counter aggression through all available means of defence,” he stated.