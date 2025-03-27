Decision of President of Supreme Political Council on sanctions regulation against perpetrators of aggression against Yemen

The President of the Supreme Political Council issued Decision No. (68) for the year 1446 AH regarding the sanctions regulation against perpetrators of aggression against Yemen or any Arab or Islamic country.

The decision consists of fifty-eight articles divided into six chapters, as follows:

– Chapter One: Legal Basis, Title, and Definitions

– Chapter Two: Classification

– Chapter Three: Prohibited Activities

– Chapter Four: Sanctions and Consequences of Violations

– Chapter Five: Licenses and Exceptions

– Chapter Six: General Provisions

Article (58), the final article of the decision, stipulates that this regulation shall come into effect from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette in both Arabic and E