Israeli Enemy Drone Strike Kills Senior Lebanon’s Islamic Group Leader

The Islamic Group in Lebanon (Al-Jama’a Al-Islamiyya) announced on Tuesday the martyrdom of one of its senior leaders, university professor Dr. Hussein Izzat Atwi, who was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting his vehicle.

According to the group, Dr. Atwi was en route from his home in the town of Baawarta to his workplace in Beirut when his car was struck by an Israeli drone.

In its statement, the Islamic Group condemned the attack, holding the “Zionist enemy” fully responsible.

“How long will this Zionist aggression continue to jeopardize the security of Lebanon and its people?” the statement read.

Hussein Attawi, a senior military commander in the Islamic Group movement in Lebanon, was assassinated this morning in a targeted Israeli drone strike which pummeled his vehicle in Mount Lebanon province in the center of the country, according to a press statement issued by the… pic.twitter.com/Jkshvn1DAJ

— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 22, 2025

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Civil Defense confirmed the incident in a separate statement, reporting the martyrdom of a civilian as a result of the Israeli drone strike on Baawarta Road, near Damour in the Chouf district.

The Directorate of Media and Public Relations at the General Directorate of Civil Defense stated that, in accordance with the instructions of Interior Minister Ahmad Hajar and under the supervision of Acting Director General Nabil Farah, firefighting and rescue teams responded at 9:10 AM to extinguish a blaze that engulfed the vehicle following the drone attack. The flames had also spread to nearby brush.

Civil Defense personnel succeeded in containing the fire and recovered the martyr’s body