Powerful Explosion Hits Shahid Rajaei Port in Bandar Abbas, Iran

A powerful explosion rocked Shahid Rajaei port in the city of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, on Saturday, but the cause of the explosion remains unknown, according to local reports.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency confirmed the blast at the port, located west of Bandar Abbas, and noted that the nature of the explosion is still under investigation.

While the exact number of casualties is unclear, the Shahid Rajaei port blast resulted in multiple injuries and widespread damage.

According to preliminary figures from the Head of the Iranian EMS indicate that 210 people were injured in the explosion.

The number was subsequently revised, exceeding 406 injured.

The explosion was so intense that it completely destroyed an administrative building and damaged several nearby vehicles due to the force of the blast.

Glass panes were also shattered up to several kilometers from the site of the explosion from the force of the blast.

The Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Authority in southern Iran stated that the explosion occurred at one section of Shahid Rajaei port’s dock, leading to a massive fire.

Firefighting and rescue teams responded swiftly, working to extinguish the blaze and secure the area. Port operations at Shahid Rajaei have been temporarily suspended as emergency forces assess the damage and ensure the site’s safety.