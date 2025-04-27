Iran: Death Toll from “Bandar Abbas” Explosion Rises to 8 Dead and 750 Injured So Far

The death toll from the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, has risen to 8 dead and 750 injured, according to Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, who made the announcement tonight.

Minister Momeni stated, in comments reported by the official Iranian news agency (IRNA) during his visit to the scene on Saturday evening, “All available resources from other cities and Tehran have been dispatched to Bandar Abbas, and we hope to extinguish the fire within the coming hours.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian instructed on Saturday evening to conduct a thorough investigation into the massive explosion that occurred earlier today at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas (Hormozgan Province, southern Iran), and to trace its causes.

He wrote via his virtual space account on Saturday: “With deep sorrow and sympathy for the affected in Hormozgan Province, I have issued instructions to investigate the situation and the causes of the incident.”

He added: “The Interior Minister has been dispatched as my special representative to the region to carry out a detailed investigation into all aspects of the incident, coordinate necessary measures, and oversee the care of those injured.”

Earlier today, Saturday, a massive explosion occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company announced that the explosion had no connection to the refineries, fuel storage tanks, or oil pipelines operated by the company in the area.