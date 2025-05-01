Iran: Change in Negotiation schedule based on Omani Foreign Minister Proposal

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced a change in the schedule for the upcoming round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which were originally set to take place on Saturday, May 3, in the Italian capital, Rome.

Tasnim International News Agency reported that the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, Ismail Bagaei, stated in a press briefing on Thursday that the timing of the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. had been altered. The talks were initially planned for Saturday, May 3, in Rome.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that the Omani Foreign Minister had announced this change, explaining that the postponement came at the proposal of the Omani Foreign Minister. A new possible date will be announced later.

Bagaei reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to utilizing diplomacy as a means to secure the legitimate and legal interests of the Iranian people, as well as to end the sanctions and economic pressures targeting the human rights and well-being of every Iranian citizen.

He clarified that since the beginning of its participation in the negotiations, the Iranian delegation has established a clear framework based on the fundamental principles of the Islamic Republic and in accordance with international law. This framework addresses the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the lifting of unlawful sanctions. Iran has demonstrated its seriousness in pursuing results-oriented negotiations aimed at reaching a fair, reasonable, and sustainable understanding and will continue this approach with steadfast determination.