Mohammed Al-Houthi Comments On British Aggression On Yemen

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, responded to Britain’s announcement of its participation in the war on Yemen.

In a post on X, al-Houthi stated that the UK’s declaration of operations in Yemen was meant to boost Trump and the US marines’ morale, who have felt defeated and helpless in the face of Yemen’s unwavering support for Gaza.

He added that the move was an attempt to relieve pressure within the US administration, which has grown increasingly convinced of the futility of war against Yemen.

“Britain has confirmed its complicity in war crimes, as media broadcasts have shown their targeting of clearly identifiable civilian sites — a clear indication of the potential consequences London may face as a result of this reckless decision,” he stressed.

Al-Houthi’s remarks came after the United Kingdom announced its participation in what it described as a “joint military operation” in Yemen on Tuesday, referring to airstrikes that have targeted Sana’a, Saada, Jawf, and other areas since Tuesday evening