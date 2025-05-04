A Series Of US Raids on Yemeni4 governorates

The US-led aggression, supporting the Zionist enemy, launched a series of raids on the governorates of Sa’ada, Hodeidah, Ma’rib, and Al Jawf at dawn on Sunday.

Security sources in Sa’ada Governorate reported that the US aggression targeted the Takhiya area in Majz District with eight raids, and three raids on Sahar District.

In the coastal governorate of Hodeidah, the aggression renewed its targeting of Ras Issa Port with two airstrikes.

In Ma’rib Governorate, the US enemy launched 13 raids on Majzar District.

The US aggression also launched 10 airstrikes targeting Al Hazm District.

On Saturday night, the US aggression targeted Kamaran Island with two raids, and one raid on Al Salif District in Al Hudaydah Governorate. It also launched raids on Madghal District in Ma’rib Governorate.

This comes in the context of the ongoing US aggression against the Yemeni people since mid-March, with the aim of dissuading Sana’a from its support for the Palestinian people, who are being subjected to a crime of genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.