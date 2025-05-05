Al-Houthi: Ben Gurion Airport Strike Proves Yemen’s Advanced Military Capabilities

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces’ successful strike on Ben Gurion Airport serves as undeniable proof of the military advancements previously highlighted by the leader of the revolution Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

In a statement posted on X, al-Houthi declared: “The blessed strike confirms the technological advancement foretold by the leader, exposes the failure of defense systems across the region and the Zionist entity, and further reaffirms the continued failure of American aggression to halt Yemeni support for Gaza.’”

He called on the enemies to carefully consider the impact of this strike, which targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a direct hit that could not be covered up.

He continued, “They must evaluate their criminal actions aimed at ending support — efforts that have ultimately failed and fallen short of their intended objectives.”

The senior official further emphasized that continuing support for Gaza is a sacred duty—an honorable and essential stance—to put an end to the criminal and terrorist genocide being carried out by the Zionist entity.

He reiterated that stopping the aggression and brutality, and lifting the siege on Gaza, remains the shortest path with the lowest cost—compared to the ongoing commission of war crimes and the futile American recklessness aimed at terrorizing the region.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi stressed that the only solution is to halt the aggression and lift the siege on Gaza—otherwise, Yemen, Palestine, and their allies will escalate their strikes, employing sophisticated and advanced weaponry to confront American-Israeli terrorism.”