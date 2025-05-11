Sahar Tribes in Saada Declare Combat Readiness in Support of Gaza

The tribes of Sahar District in Saada Governorate held an armed tribal meeting on Sunday, declaring a general mobilization and steadfastness in Yemen’s support for Gaza.

During the meeting, attended by local authority leaders and social figures in the district, participants called on all Yemeni tribes to raise their combat readiness in support of Palestine and its steadfast resistance.

A statement issued after the meeting emphasized full readiness to support the fronts and the willingness to implement the directives of the revolutionary and military leadership at any moment.

The statement renewed the full mandate of the leader of the revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to take action in response to the brutal Israeli aggression, warning the Zionist enemy that the silence of the people will not last long, and that the advance of the free is inevitable.

The statement announced the publication of a tribal honor charter, disavowing all traitors and agents who sold out their homelands and conspired against them in favor of the Jews and Christians.