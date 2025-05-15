Sana’a International Airport Resumes Flights After Temporary Suspension Due to Zionist Aggression

Sana’a International Airport resumed civil flights today, Thursday, after a several-day suspension due to an Israeli attack.

Yahya Al-Siyani, Deputy Minister of Transport and Head of the Civil Aviation Authority, confirmed the airport has regained full operational and technical readiness in line with ICAO standards. He reported the arrival and departure of ten humanitarian flights operated by the UN and international organizations, with full ground and air services provided.

Al-Siyani added that all technical and operational requirements have been completed by the airport and Yemenia Airways, with only the Jordanian side’s approval pending for the resumption of regular civilian flights.

Al-Siyani stated that intensive coordination is currently underway between Yemenia Airways and the relevant authorities in Jordan to finalize the necessary procedures for the regular resumption of civilian flights.

He added that flights are expected to resume in the coming hours once the Jordanian side completes the required arrangements.

He noted that the airport’s technical and engineering infrastructure has been fully equipped, including the maintenance and preparation of the runway, installation of operational systems in the departure and arrival halls, and the setup of passport control, security screening, and sanitization checkpoints — all to ensure smooth passenger flow and safety.