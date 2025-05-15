Switzerland Calls for Immediate Lifting of Israeli Blockade on Gaza

Switzerland called on Thursday for an immediate lifting of the blockade imposed by the Israeli enemy on the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip for more than two months.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry published a statement on the X platform, addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza in light of the intense bombardment and blockade imposed by the Israeli enemy.

It expressed “grave concern over the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and the reported risks of famine,” stressing the need to lift the blockade immediately.

The statement added, “Humanitarian aid must be provided urgently, in accordance with international humanitarian law and established humanitarian principles, and Switzerland is ready to support its partners in these efforts.” It called for an immediate return to a ceasefire in Gaza.

With American and European support, the Israeli enemy has been committing a genocidal crime in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, resulting in more than 173,000 Palestinian deaths and injuries, most of them children and women, in addition to more than 14,000 missing persons.