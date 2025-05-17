Yemen, Bin Habtoor: The Resistance Project Stands on Behalf of the Nation in Confronting the Zionist-Atlantic Project

Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh Bin Habtoor, a member of the Supreme Political Council, affirmed that the resistance project standing today alongside the brothers in Gaza Strip, in reality, represents the entire Arab and Islamic nation in confronting the Israeli-Atlantic and American-Zionist project.

In a media statement, the Supreme Political Council member explained that the Zionist project implanted in the heart of the nation cannot be uprooted except through a counter political, intellectual, and religious project. He pointed out that the resistance approach led by Yemen under the leadership of the revolution’s leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, is a practical embodiment of this project.

He stated that Sayyed Leader is steering this blessed march with a high spirit of struggle and jihad, stemming from the essence of religious and moral responsibility that refuses to let the nation—across all its segments—enjoy security and tranquility while their brothers in Gaza are being killed and exterminated around the clock as if they were not human.

He noted that the weekly million-man marches are a powerful practical reflection of the Yemeni people’s great and active engagement with their leader and the resistant-jihadi direction championed by the Yemeni Republic and its capital, Sana’a, by waging this sacred jihad, developing it, and working to mobilize more resources and cultural, intellectual, and political support for this cause.

Dr. Bin Habtoor touched on the visit of the criminal Trump—with his contradictory and sick personality—to the region, clarifying that it exposed the state of submission among the kings, princes, and sheikhs in the Arab region and their surrender to the Americans and their brutal forces, which Yemen confronted with strength and might, forcing them into an agreement not to target Yemen in exchange for not attacking their ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Aden.

In conclusion, he renewed his call to the free Arab and Islamic peoples and the freedom-loving people of the world to stand with the just cause of Palestine until the Zionist germ is eradicated from the Arab and Islamic body.