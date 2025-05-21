Palestinian Military Expert: Yemeni Decision Imposes New Equations in Region, Confuses Enemy Israeli Calculations

From enforcing a no-fly zone to imposing a naval blockade on key Israeli ports, the Yemeni armed forces continue escalating their operations by opening a new front in the conflict with Israel, in support of Gaza amidst the ongoing aggression.

In his military analysis of the Yemeni move, Palestinian military and strategic expert Nidal Abu Zaid stated that this step is part of expanding the range of Israeli targets. It creates significant security and military disruption for the occupation, compelling it to redistribute its naval and air forces in light of the imposed aerial and naval blockades, thereby dispersing its aggressive efforts.

Abu Zaid told Palestine Online that the repeated targeting of Israeli interests in the Red Sea and Mediterranean has turned the Yemeni strategy into a real pressure tool on the occupation to stop its aggression against Gaza, pointing out that the repercussions of these military and security actions have become evident.

He explained that the Yemeni operations are establishing a new deterrence equation in the region, the essence of which is that the occupying state no longer has control over the region—especially after the American withdrawal from the confrontation in Yemen.

On the 11th of this month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement to end the aggression on Yemen, brokered by the Sultanate of Oman, leaving Israel isolated in its war.

Abu Zaid noted that the enemy now faces an open and solitary confrontation with the Yemeni forces, following the American withdrawal from the costly conflict that forced Trump to halt operations.

He highlighted the difficulty for Israel in waging prolonged wars without American support.

Abu Zaid added that Israel is now seeking an intelligence achievement amidst the failure of its air operations to neutralize Yemen from the conflict. Its intelligence services appear to be working intensively inside Yemen in an attempt to locate high-ranking figures, which could allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare an “achievement” that Washington could not accomplish.

Previously, on the 4th of this month, the Yemeni armed forces declared a “comprehensive aerial blockade” on Israel by targeting its airports.

