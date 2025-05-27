Yemen Strikes Lod Airport and Another Strategic Target East of Occupied Jaffa

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced today that Yemeni forces carried out a precision dual‐missile operation deep inside Israeli‐occupied territory. A hypersonic “Falestin-2” ballistic missile struck Lod Airport (known in Israel as Ben Gurion Airport) in occupied Jaffa, while a “Dhu al-Fiqar” missile hit a vital enemy facility to the east of the city.

In an official statement read by Brig. Gen. Saree, the Yemeni military’s rocket force launched two ballistic missiles—one hypersonic “Falestin-2” targeting Lod Airport and one “Dhu al-Fiqar” striking a critical site east of Jaffa. The operation “achieved its objectives with precision,” he said, causing the suspension of all flight operations and sending millions of Israeli settlers scrambling to shelters.

Brig. Gen. Saree emphasized that the strike was carried out in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, in protest against the “genocidal crimes” committed by the Israeli occupier in Gaza, and in response to the mass desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of extremist settlers.

He warned that the ongoing mass killing, siege, and starvation of Gaza’s inhabitants “are crimes unprecedented in human history” and urged all free people across the Muslim world and beyond “to rise in defense of justice and humanity and to fulfill their duty toward the oppressed Palestinian people.”

The statement reiterated Yemen’s resolve: military operations will continue—in reliance upon God—escalating until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted.

Full Text of the Yemeni Armed Forces Statement

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

“O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.”

— Qur’an 47:7

In vindication of the oppression endured by the Palestinian people and their mujahidin, and in condemnation of the genocidal acts perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in Gaza;

And in response to the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of extremist settlers;

The rocket force of the Yemeni Armed Forces executed a precision dual‐missile operation using two ballistic missiles:

A hypersonic “Falestin-2” missile targeting Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) in occupied Jaffa.

A “Dhu al-Fiqar” missile striking a vital enemy installation east of Jaffa.

By the grace of God, the operation achieved its objectives—halting all air traffic and terrifying millions of illegal settlers into the shelters.

The genocide, siege, and starvation inflicted upon our brothers in Gaza are crimes unparalleled in human history. It is incumbent upon all free people of our Ummah and across the globe to mobilize in defense of justice and humanity and to fulfill their duty toward the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Our operations, by God’s will, will continue and intensify. They will not cease until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.

God is our sufficiency and the best protector; the best patron and the best helper.

Long live a free, honorable, and independent Yemen—victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the Ummah.