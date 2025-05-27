Yemeni Armed Forces Rattle Israel’s Depth with Dual Strategic Missile Strikes, Disrupting Its Security Apparatus

In a precision military operation with far-reaching strategic implications, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched two ballistic missile strikes deep inside Israel: a hypersonic “Falestin-2” missile hit Ben Gurion Airport (Lod), and a “Zulfiqar” missile struck a critical facility east of occupied Jaffa.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the Yemeni military spokesman, stated that the strikes fully achieved their objectives—halting airport traffic and sending millions of Israelis scrambling to shelters—and were carried out in response to Israeli crimes in Gaza and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A Professionally Managed, Evolving Campaign

Military expert Brig. Gen. Abdelghani Al-Zubaidi told Al-Masirah TV:

“These operations are conducted with a clear professional mindset, precisely timing each missile—whether launched singly or in pairs—without pause for over 18 months, demonstrating Yemen’s ability to wage a sophisticated campaign while the world watches Gaza’s suffering.”

Al-Zubaidi noted that repeated strikes have prompted airlines to suspend flights to the airport, and send a message of solidarity to the Palestinian resistance that they are not alone.

Israel Exposed to Intractable Threats

According to analyst Hassan Hijazi:

“Israel finds itself daily exposed to missiles its defenses—Iron Dome, THAAD, or Patriot—cannot reliably intercept. The problem isn’t a shortage of firepower but the inability to counter these escalating threats.”

Haaretz reported that this persistent challenge is forcing Israel to reconsider its Gaza campaign and open humanitarian corridors as the only viable way to avoid further escalation.

Defensive Attrition and Constant Alert

Defense specialist Brig. Gen. Omar Marabouni added:

“The steady launch rate depletes 60–70 interceptors per strike from systems like THAAD, Patriot, and Arrow, inflicting not only material losses but eroding the credibility and combat effectiveness of Israel’s defenses—especially against hypersonic missiles.”

Marabouni stressed that ongoing operations have put Israel on perpetual high alert, further isolating its airlines and crippling air transport.

A New Yemeni Escalation Opens a Complex Front

This latest wave of missile strikes—featuring hypersonic weaponry—represents one of the most formidable defensive challenges Israel has faced. Beyond its military impact, the campaign exerts mounting pressure on Israeli political and security decision-making. As the daily barrages continue, Tel Aviv’s dilemma in safeguarding its airspace and critical infrastructure deepens, while Sana’a cements a “deterrent equation” that will remain in force until the aggression on Gaza ceases.