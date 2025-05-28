Al-Mashat Warns: We will be compelled to close our airspace if F-35 aircraft continue to conceal themselves among civilian air traffic

President Mahdi al-Mashat affirmed that Yemen’s air defenses are fully capable of engaging Israeli F-35 aircraft, noting that the only thing that has prevented their interception is their habit of concealing themselves among civilian air traffic.

The Chairman of the Supreme Political Council disclosed that, if this practice continues, Yemen will be forced to close its airspace entirely so that its defenses can engage more effectively.

He made these remarks during a visit to Sana’a International Airport to inspect the damage caused by Zionist airstrikes. President al-Mashat stressed that Israeli aggression will not break the Yemenis’ resolve and vowed that Yemen’s response would be even stronger. He reiterated Yemen’s continued support for the people of Gaza until the aggression ceases and the siege is lifted, warning the enemy of painful surprises to come in the days ahead.